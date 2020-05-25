First Alert Forecast: mostly dry for the holiday then higher rain chances return

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for visiting your First Alert Forecast on this Memorial Day, friends. Expect a decent day across the Cape Fear Region with a mix of clouds and sun, fresh east or northeast breezes, and afternoon highs in the upper 70s or lower 80s. A stray pop-up shower or storm may occur, especially but not exclusively in the afternoon and inland. Beach hazards include a low to moderate rip current risk. Have a safe day!
Your longer-range First Alert Forecast features healthy midweek rain odds as a low pressure system focuses a plume of tropical moisture. Also expect seasonably warm temperatures, and, for the most part, seasonably high humidity levels. Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, you can take a peek into the first few days of June with a full ten-day forecast for any location you set on your WECT Weather App!
