Don’t be a PPE litterbug

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As more of us wear masks and gloves to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19, some of those items are ending up on the ground instead of in the trash.
David Ingram, the City of Wilmington’s Sustainability Project Manager, said it is a growing problem.
“We are certainly seeing more of that in areas as use of these items increases ‚” he said. “If it is on the ground, it is someone else that is going to have to pick it up and that increases the risk of spreading the virus.”
Unfortunately, Ingram said many of the single use items - like masks, wipes and gloves - are not recyclable.
He says if not properly discarded the items could clog the stormwater drainage system...
“We are just urging to properly dispose them in a waste receptacle, please don’t leave them on the ground where somebody else is just going to have to pick up,” he said.
He also recommended using cloth masks that you can wash to cut down on the amount of single-use items heading to the landfill.
