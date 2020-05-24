Two wanted in connection with robbery Sunday morning

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says two people are accused of committing a robbery with a dangerous weapon only hours after being released from the Brunswick County Detention Facility on unrelated charges.
Deputies are looking for Mizzak Jaazziel Cotton, 33 from Wilmington, and Rebecah Sybille Elis, 19 and also from Wilmington. The two were arrested last night by the Navassa Police Department on unrelated charges, but were later released. Then, early Sunday morning, deputies say the suspects stole a 2008 white Chrysler Sebring around 8:30 a.m. on Green Loop Road in Leland. The Sebring has a temporary tag -- 25839036.
Deputies believe the pair may be in the Wilmington area.
If you have any information, contact Detective Reece at (910) 664-4116 or call 911.
