Pender County Sheriffs looking for missing teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Late Sunday night the Pender County Sheriff’s Office sent out a notice saying they are currently searching for a missing juvenile.
Tiffany Fox was last seen on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She is a 17 year old white female, described as being about 5′3″, and weighing about 110 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a baggy black short-sleeve t-shirt and red cotton shorts.
Her last known location was in the Hampstead area of Pender County.
If you see her or might know any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1515 and refer to case #2020-01483 when calling.
