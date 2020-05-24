Flooding is the major battle for this national battlefield this week

CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) - With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the rangers at Moores Creek National Battlefield chose to host a virtual Memorial Day event this year.
The decision proved fortunate as the battlefield has been hosting high water for much of the week anyway. Rangers reported flooded parts of the area earlier this week with heavy rain in the area, but even now days later the facility has higher than average water running through the area. The picture associated with this story was taken early Sunday morning even after a beautiful weekend to dry out around southeastern North Carolina.
Rangers say they’ll reassess the field conditions Monday morning before making a decision about reopening to the community.
