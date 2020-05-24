First Alert Forecast: Summer vibes continue through the holiday weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you/ Hope you are enjoying your holiday weekend so far. It was nice to see the sunshine out yesterday after several days of clouds and thunderstorms.
A few showers and storms may develop during the day Sunday, but overall, the coverage will be more isolated than what we’ve seen in days past. Overall, a great day to be outdoors and perhaps grill out in the backyard. After a high of 88 degrees in Wilmington, Expect temperatures to be in the slightly cooler lower and middle 80s amid north and easterly breezes.
For Memorial Day Monday, rain chances drop to near 20% and afternoon highs continue to trend lower, this time only managing to make it to near 80. The Rip current risk will also trend lower for the week, but you’ll still want to be cautious in the water, and swim near a lifeguard.
Catch the details on all this and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Remember, you can tap into a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.