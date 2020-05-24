First Alert Forecast: Cooler, less humid air moving in for Memorial Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far! All this sunshine certainly was a nice break from the rain last week.
This long weekend was the unofficial start of summer, and it sure had some summery vibes! However, a cold front will be pushing through Sunday, bringing in come cooler and less humid air for Memorial Day and Tuesday. Rain chances will be remaining low to start off the week with temperatures in the 80s.
If you’re heading out to the beaches to the beaches tomorrow, the rip current risk will be trending lower. However you still need to take caution. If you’re heading into the waves be sure to swim near a lifeguard. Also, keep reapplying sunscreen!
Below is a look at your 7 day planning forecast for Wilmington. To see the 10 day forecast for your specific backyard or on the go check it out on the WECT Weather App!
