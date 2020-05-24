Barbershops and salons booked for months after two months without business

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Barbershops are buzzing once again. Salons and barbershops are allowed to re-open with precautions in place as part of the modified phase two state-wide re-opening plan.
“Within the first 24 hours of opening our books we booked 100 appointments easy, it was crazy," said Hayden Mingus, owner of Queen Street barbershop.
His shop doesn’t look too much differently than before. The chairs are spaced out a little more, barbers are wearing masks, and there’s hand sanitizer at the door.
But Mingus said they would’ve done anything to re-open their doors.
“To be able to open that door every morning and flip that sign is the best feeling in the world.," said Mingus. "I think the most challenging thing is making sure people coming have appointments and aren’t walk-ins. We’re trying to limit the amount of people in the shop at one top and keeping only the appointments here.”
All the good fortune now, didn’t come without any patience. Like everybody else Mingus says it was hard sitting on the sidelines without any help from the Paycheck protection program.
For him, everyday was built around uncertainty, just hoping he’d hear they could get back to work.
“Being a business owner, I was waking up every morning watching my bank account drain," said Mingus. "Just hoping that maybe next week, maybe next week and two months go by and we finally get the ok to open back up and it seems like it’s finally worth it now, I guess.”
Barbershops have never been just about getting a haircut, they’re also known for clothes bonds and a free-flowing atmosphere. That’s the main reason why both Queen Street barbers and their customers say, it’s good to be back.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.