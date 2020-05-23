Turtle rescue center planning ocean release for dozens of rehabilitated turtles

Turtle releases from the beach are always very popular, often attended by hundreds of people who enjoy the community celebration. However, with social distancing recommendations in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public release is just not possible. The organization announced Saturday it will release the turtles from a boat sometime over the next ten days and will share pictures and video. They won’t announce when they’re getting on the boat publicly for safety reasons and ask that you not call the hospital to inquire.