NC registers largest one day total of COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported its largest single day number of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday at 1,107.
“This is a notable and concerning increase," NCDHHS Secretary, Dr. Mandy Cohen, said via news release. "As we head into a holiday weekend, please practice the three Ws – wear a face covering, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands frequently. When it comes to our health, we need to work together to protect our families, friends and neighbors.”
State leaders also note that ten percent of total tests were positive among labs that report both negative and positive tests into the state electronic reporting system. Epidemiologists with NCDHHS are analyzing the available data to determine any signficant contributing factors.
The state has more information available on COVID-19 cases across North Carolina on the NCDHHS dashboard.
