First Alert Forecast: Summer vibes for the holiday weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Hope you are enjoying your holiday weekend so far.
It was nice to see the sunshine out today after several days of clouds and thunderstorms. A few showers and storms possible this evening and Sunday, but overall will be more isolated than what we’ve seen in days past. Overall a great day to be outdoors and grill out in the backyard.
For Memorial Day Monday, rain chances drop to near 10% and afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Rip current risk will also trend lower for the week but you’ll still want to be cautious in the water.
Catch the details on all this and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Remember, you can tap into a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose on your WECT Weather App!
