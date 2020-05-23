First Alert Forecast: few showers possible through Memorial Day Weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast on this Memorial Day weekend an upper level ridge will build in to deliver warmer temperatures and a gradual drying trend.
Rain chances finally drop off to near 20-30%, which covers chances for isolated showers and storms. Temperatures will also warm back up to the seasonable lower and middle 80s with mild overnight lows mainly in the upper 60s. Building high pressure will provide an opportunity for the region to dry out during this time.
By Memorial Day Monday, expect a relatively low 20% chance for a storm, which will be dodged by many. Afternoon highs will be in the warmer upper 70s and lower 80s. Rip current risk will also trend lower for the week but you’ll still want to be cautious in the water.
Catch the details on all this and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Remember, you can tap into a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.