Battleship NC to open for visitors Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Battleship NORTH CAROLINA plans to open back up for visitors starting this coming Tuesday morning.
There will be new procedures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization has installed hand sanitizer and washing stations, increased its cleaning schedule for high traffic areas and restrooms, installed protective barriers at the sales desks and will only take credit card payments.
There will be a limit on the number of visitors inside the gift shop area and there is a new route to follow when exploring the historic Battleship.
During this time, adult admission has been reduced to $10. The Battleship opens back up at 10 a.m. Tuesday, but operating hours going forward after Tuesday will have it opening at 8 a.m.
