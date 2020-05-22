WPD: Suspect charged with March shooting that injured teen

Latez Pollock (Source: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | May 22, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 5:12 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An arrest has been made in a March shooting near downtown Wilmington that left an 18-year-old injured, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Latez James-Jamel Pollock, 20, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, injury to real property, and injury to personal property.

Pollock is accused of shooting an 18-year-old victim in the 1000 block of South Sixth Street on March 9.

The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pollock was booked in jail under a $150,000 bond.

