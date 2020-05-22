WPD: Suspect charged with March shooting that injured teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An arrest has been made in a March shooting near downtown Wilmington that left an 18-year-old injured, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
Latez James-Jamel Pollock, 20, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, injury to real property, and injury to personal property.
The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Pollock was booked in jail under a $150,000 bond.
