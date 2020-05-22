Work resumes on Southport-Fort Fisher ferry ramp system upgrade

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Contractors with the N.C. Department of Transportation have resumed work on a project to replace the aging cable-counterweight ramp system at the terminals for the Southport-Fort Fisher ferry route.
The $3 million project, which began in January and was expected to be completed on April 6, was halted due to Governor Roy Cooper’s “stay-at-home” order over the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A spokesperson for the department said contractors started back up last week and work on the project is expected to be completed by late June or early July.
The project will replace the ferry’s old system with an updated hydraulic ramp system, which runs smoother and is less prone to accidental failures such as the one that shut down the route for five weeks in August.
