Town of Carolina Beach restricts vehicle access to Freeman Park

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Sections of the north end of Carolina Beach will be closed during Memorial Day weekend and the ensuing few weeks because of increasing high tides and beach erosion.
High tide marks reduce the usable footprint and limit the space available for vehicles.
Town officials anticipate heavy patron usage over the holiday weekend and have closed the northern section out of concern for public safety.
Public safety staff will assess the condition of the beach daily to determine when the additional sections can be reopened.
Until further notice, the following limitations apply:
- Vehicles are not permitted past marked closures. Citations will be issued to people driving past closure points; however, visitors may still walk beyond these signs.
- People parking dune side must refrain from placing items in the designated camping area.
- Vehicles must not be driven or parked in the tidal zone (wet sand area).
- Once vehicles have exited the park, there is no guarantee of re-entry.
- Camping is forbidden until after Labor Day 2020.
- Lifeguards will only be on duty in areas where vehicles are permitted.
- Closures are expected intermittently due to limited beach area and anticipated patron usage.
- Access to Freeman Park may be further restricted pending increasing tidal surges.
