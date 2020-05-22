Role on Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’ is full circle moment for actor with ties to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An actor with ties to Wilmington has a starring role on one of the most-watched shows on Netflix.
Cullen Moss was cast as Deputy Sheriff Victor Shoupe in Outer Banks.
“The reception has just been unbelievable,” said Moss. “We knew we had something special but nobody expected this. So, that’s been wonderful and just a joyous surprise and to have as big of a part as I do, it it’s just a cool honor.”
The creators of the show wanted to film it in Wilmington; however, due to House Bill 2 and the ramifications from the so-called bathroom bill, Netflix decided to film the show in South Carolina.
That worked for Moss who moved from Wilmington to Charleston, S.C. three years ago.
Still, he said the set was like a reunion because many who worked on the set were from Wilmington.
However, some viewers scrutinized the geography of the show, including the N.C. Department of Transportation.
“I think it’s fun for everybody to when they watch show, to look for the discrepancies and contradictions and I get it,” he said. “It’s fiction and two of the creators are from North Carolina. I know that they both are familiar with the Outer Banks as am I. It’s funny because I went camping there with my father and my mother as a kid but after they split up my dad he carried on the tradition and he’s passed away now but I know that he would be one of the people watching it and saying, ‘That ain’t the Outer Banks!’”
Audiences can also see Moss in an upcoming adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s The Underground Railroad, a limited series coming to Amazon Prime.
Moss is also waiting to hear if Outer Banks will be picked up for a second season.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.