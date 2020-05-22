Part of West Columbus HS roof gives way after heavy rains

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - All of the rain across Southeastern North Carolina the last few days was too much for part of the roof at West Columbus High School.
According to the Columbus County News Reporter, part of the band room roof gave way allowing water to come in to the building. Superintendent Deanne Meadows is cited in the article saying a new roof membrane that covered the entire school was put on just a year ago.
An estimate to the cost of the damage has not been made public.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.