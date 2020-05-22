NHC Veterans Council to hold low-key ceremony to honor those lost protecting our freedom

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Every year, on Memorial Day, the New Hanover County Veterans Council puts on an elaborate ceremony at the Wilmington National Cemetery. This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be much smaller.
Chairman Don Betz said they wanted to something rather than nothing and when the governor announced groups outside could now be a maximum of 25 people instead of 10, they felt like they could have a respectful ceremony.
Monday’s ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. like normal, but only with a handful of people. Betz and a small group of veterans plan to pray, sing, and proceed with the traditional reading of names of those who have died. There will be no guest speakers, dignitaries, or specially invited guests.
They will practice social distancing and some plan to wear masks.
Betz said he knows people will want to come to pay their respects, they just don’t want to encourage a crowd because of the “safer at home” guidelines.
