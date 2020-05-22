New Hanover to reopen more services starting Tuesday

“It’s important to remember that the measures we’ve taken so far have worked to limit the impact of COVID-19 in our community, so we can increase activity. And it’s also important to remember to continue our protective measures of wearing a face covering when out in public, washing our hands and staying home as much as possible so we can continue moving forward toward phase three of reopening," said Julia Olson-Boseman, chair of the New Hanover County Commission.