NC breweries, wineries, distilleries allowed to reopen in Phase Two of state’s reopening process

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper clarified his stance on reopening breweries during Phase Two of the state reopening.
Cooper issued Phase Two at 5 p.m. on Friday, meaning that restaurants can serve in its dining rooms at 50 percent and so long as they abide by the sanitization and social distancing guidelines.
State officials issued guidance that brewery taprooms and brewpubs are permitted to reopen. Also allowed to reopen are wineries and distilleries as long as social distancing guidelines are enforced.
Phase Two also allowed restaurants, salons, barbershops and other close-contact businesses to reopen with limited occupancy.
A guidance was released that said according to Section 8 (A) of Gov. Cooper’s Executive Order that bars must still remain closed. The guidance also says that a bar is considered "establishments that are not for eating or restaurants and that primarily serve alcohol for onsite consumption.
