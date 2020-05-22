Wilmington mayor: Dressing rooms to open with requirements; capacity for hotels increasing to 50 percent

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo announced several changes effective at 5 p.m. Friday, May 22, as part of the next phase of the city’s State of Emergency Declaration.
Saffo announced the following changes during a news conference Friday:
- Capacity for hotels and motels has been raised from 25 percent to 50 percent
- Sports facilities are closed. Five-on-five sports are allowed with spectators as long as they are social distancing.
- Dressing rooms will be open with the requirement that clothes are sanitized after they are tried on and/or the clothing is taken out of commission for a day.
- Auto sales businesses must have hand sanitizer available in showroom. Cars must be sanitize after each drive. Sales people can take part in test drives but must wear a mask.
