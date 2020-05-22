Wilmington mayor: Dressing rooms to open with requirements; capacity for hotels increasing to 50 percent

Hotels and motels in Wilmington are allowed to reopen for up to 25 percent of their capacity, Mayor Bill Saffo announced Friday morning. (Source: City of Wilmington)
By WECT Staff | May 22, 2020 at 7:51 AM EDT - Updated May 22 at 8:55 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo announced several changes effective at 5 p.m. Friday, May 22, as part of the next phase of the city’s State of Emergency Declaration.

Saffo announced the following changes during a news conference Friday:

  • Capacity for hotels and motels has been raised from 25 percent to 50 percent
  • Sports facilities are closed. Five-on-five sports are allowed with spectators as long as they are social distancing.
  • Dressing rooms will be open with the requirement that clothes are sanitized after they are tried on and/or the clothing is taken out of commission for a day.
  • Auto sales businesses must have hand sanitizer available in showroom. Cars must be sanitize after each drive. Sales people can take part in test drives but must wear a mask.

