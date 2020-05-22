LIVE: Gov. Cooper to hold briefing as Phase 2 of reopening gets under way

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force are expected to take part in a media briefing Friday as the state prepares for Phase 2 of its reopening.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. You can watch the news conference here.
On Wednesday, Cooper announced that Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan would begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 22.
As part of Phase 2, the following businesses will be allowed to open under certain requirements:
- Restaurants can re-open for dine-in customers at mostly a 50% capacity, with distancing and cleaning requirements.
- Personal care businesses like salons and barbers can also re-open at 50% capacity. These businesses will have face covering and cleaning requirements while also reducing the number of people in the waiting areas.
- Swimming pools will be able to open at 50% capacity.
- Overnight & day camps can open with safety rules.
- Childcare facilities remain open and are now able to enroll all children.
Cooper said the following businesses will remain closed: bars, night clubs, gyms, indoor fitness facilities, and indoor entertainment venues such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and public playgrounds.
