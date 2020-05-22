First Alert Forecast: rain and storms continue, trending drier through Memorial Day Weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday! Tired of the rain yet? I’m with you... Wilmington has measured nearly 2.5″ of rain in the past three days. A cutoff low has been spinning its tires in mud over Tennessee bringing unsettled weather to the Carolina the past few days. The low will eventually take the northeast exit and an upper level ridge will build in to deliver warmer temperatures and a gradual drying trend.
Here’s what you can expect in the days to come:
- Friday: scattered showers with embedded storms & downpours will add an additional few inches of rain on top of areas that have already picked up multiple inches. Stay alert and be cautious on roads and watch out for localized flooding.
- Saturday & Sunday: rain chances finally drop off, near 20-30%, which covers chances for isolated showers and storms. Temperatures will also warm back up to the seasonable 80s with mild overnight lows mainly in the upper 60s. Building high pressure will provide an opportunity for the region to dry out during this time.
- Memorial Day Monday: expect a relatively low 20% chance for a storm, which will be dodged by many. Afternoon highs will be in the warmer upper 70s and lower 80s. Rip current risk will also trend lower for the week but you’ll still want be cautious in the water.
Catch the details on all this and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Remember, you can tap into a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose on your WECT Weather App!
