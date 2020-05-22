First Alert Forecast: rain and storms continue, trending drier through Memorial Day Weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday! Tired of the rain yet? I’m with you... Wilmington has measured nearly 2.5″ of rain in the past three days. A cutoff low has been spinning its tires in mud over Tennessee bringing unsettled weather to the Carolina the past few days. The low will eventually take the northeast exit and an upper level ridge will build in to deliver warmer temperatures and a gradual drying trend.