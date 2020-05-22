Cool way to show appreciation: ‘Heroes Work Here’ ice sculpture delivered to hospital

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A cool tribute to healthcare workers is inside New Hanover Regional Medical Center but it won’t be there for long.
Michael Kowalski, known as Ice Man Ski, had emergency surgery recently. Now that he is recovered, he wanted to show his appreciation to the staff, nurses and doctors at NHRMC.
He dropped off a 1,000 lb. ice sculpture at the hospital Friday morning with the message, “Heroes Work Here.”
“I just see what they go through and it’s just that it’s a tough and trying time for nurses, doctors, anybody in the medical field, and they deserve the appreciation," said Kowalski. "They deserve the people to say, ‘Hey, look, we think you guys are great and without you we wouldn’t be alive. We wouldn’t be here right now without the doctors and nurses.’”
"I like putting smiles on people’s faces. And it doesn’t matter what kind of mask you have on, you still can tell when someone is smiling.”
