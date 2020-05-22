Christina Koch: Her lifelong dream of going to space began along the NC coast (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

I’ll never, ever forget the moment,” Koch says about recognizing the North Carolina coastline for the first time while aboard the ISS. ‘Looking at the horizon of the earth, and as things come into focus in the direction that we’re flying over, things are so far away when they come over the horizon you can’t make them out. As they slowly come closer to being directly below you, you start to be able to make them out. There was a moment were I was just looking at some coastline and trying to determine where the land started, where the clouds were, where the ocean was and then, in an instant, I just saw it clear as day. The Outer Banks. I will never forget that moment.”