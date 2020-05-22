Carolina Beach to allow restaurants to use parking area for outdoor dining

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach leaders on Friday announced that the town will temporarily relax regulations and allow restaurants to use a portion of their parking area to accommodate outdoor dining patrons.
According to a news release Friday morning, Mayor LeAnn Pierce amended the town’s state of emergency declaration and will allow restaurants to use up to 25 percent of their parking area for outdoor dining.
“Restaurants that wish to participate in this program should submit a proposed site plan of the additional seating area to the town for review/approval,” the news release stated. “Any extra outside dining sections are subject to all safety measures and restrictions included in [Governor Cooper’s] order."
North Carolina will enter Phase 2 of its reopening plan, which allows for indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants, at 5 p.m. Friday.
