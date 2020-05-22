Cape Fear Community College uses social media to recognize graduates

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At the conclusion of the spring semester, Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) awarded degrees, diplomas and certificates to more that 750 students.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, holding a traditional graduation ceremony was not a feasible option so CFCC decided to get creative.
CFCC administration asked graduating students to share their stories and selfies on social media throughout the month of May to celebrate their achievements.
“Although we can't celebrate in person as we had planned, this year—perhaps more than any other— calls for a celebration,” said CFCC President Jim Morton.”
CFCC is also honoring its graduates with special messages on billboards and signs around town and has created a Kudoboard for alumni, parents, friends, instructors and staff to leave personalized notes for graduates.
The Kudoboard is now a virtual yearbook full of uplifting messages, photos, videos and more to commemorate this year’s graduates. It can be printed or shared.
Messages like, “Congratulations!!! Everything that is happening in the world right now doesn't take away your accomplishments. You've worked hard and it payed off. I'm proud of all of you!!!” from Sara Jenkins, are a credit to the Class of 2020.
“Despite all the obstacles they faced, they did it,” said Morton.
After graduation, many students transfer to four-year programs in Wilmington or elsewhere; others transition directly into the workforce.
