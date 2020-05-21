Wilmington Barbershop prepares for first weekend back open

“That’s honestly the hardest thing. It’s nice that we get to reopen and that we can get back to making money, but it’s going to be extremely hectic because there are so many variables going on,” said Mingus. “We’re finally going to open, to get back to normal after two and a half months of not doing anything involved with hair cutting or customer service. It’s going to be really hard to differentiate between customers and people trying to walk-in the shop, on top of abiding by health guidelines.”