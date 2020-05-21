University of North Carolina Wilmington’s nursing informatics program ranks #1

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - University of North Carolina (UNCW) scored top marks for its nursing informatics program in the fourth annual nursing school program rankings by RegisteredNursing.org.
Nursing informatics is an advanced degree program for registered nurses who want to improve patient outcomes using technology-driven data and medicine.
This highly analytical nursing career requires specialized training available through hybrid online programs that are flexible enough to fit in around careers and busy schedules.
At UNCW, registered nurses with a bachelor's or master's degree in nursing can earn a doctoral degree in nursing informatics in five to eight semesters.
Click here for further details about UNCW’s Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree.
