UNCW chancellor: Recommendations from fall planning team expected by May 29

As we’ve said before, our top priorities in all decisions are the health, safety and well-being of our Seahawk community. I know that in a perfect world, we would already have concrete plans for you to consider in terms of your own planning for this summer and fall. However, making an announcement about our anticipated plan now would likely mean that we would have to adapt that announcement as circumstances change in the coming weeks, and the last thing we want to do is create any additional confusion or distress for all of you. Instead, we will continue to move cautiously and thoughtfully, and we are eager to share with you our fully developed plans in the coming weeks. Aspirationally, we want to be together on campus as much as possible, when it is safe to do so. Pragmatically, and with the health and safety of our community as our primary driver, we have to be ready for any path ahead.