Novant would bring UNC Health, med school as part of partnership with NHRMC

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WECT) - Novant Health announced a new detail of its proposal to partner with New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
According to a press release sent Thursday morning, Novant would bring UNC Health and the UNC School of Medicine as part of a potential partnership, if chosen.
Novant is one of three organizations the Partnership Advisory Group exploring the future of NHRMC selected for further due diligence.
“I am pleased to ensure that the medical education that exists at NHRMC with the UNC School of Medicine and UNC Health can continue if Novant Health is selected to partner with NHRMC,” Carl S. Armato, president and CEO for Novant Health, said in the release. “Maintaining and expanding medical education at NHRMC will allow Novant Health to best serve the Wilmington community while continuing to build the pipeline of physician talent for North Carolina."
UNC had also submitted a response to the PAG’s request for proposals, and had indicated if it were not chosen, the organization would have to pull its affiliation from NHRMC.
According to the release, Novant and UNC have signed a letter of intent expressing the desire of “expanding the medical education program at NHRMC, including enhancing the long-standing pediatric program and other service lines as appropriate” if Novant is selected.
This is a developing story which will be updated as information becomes available.
