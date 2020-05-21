NCDHHS announces first reported case of MIS-C in North Carolina

MIS-C is a very rare condition, but as COVID-19 cases increase, additional reports of MIS-C could follow. Because children with this syndrome may become seriously ill, it is important that parents and caregivers know the signs and symptoms their children may have so they can get help right away. Most children with MIS-C have fever (temperature of 100.4 degrees F or 38.0 degrees C or greater) lasting several days, along with other symptoms.