Man facing murder charge after woman dies more than two weeks after Brunswick Co. stabbing

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man is facing a murder charge after a woman he is accused of stabbing more than two weeks ago died Monday.
Robin Edward Dills, 52, is accused of assaulting Juli Ann Sisk with a knife on May 1 in Brunswick County.
Dills was originally charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries. That charge was increased to second-degree murder this week after Sisk succumbed to her injuries Monday.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.