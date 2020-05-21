Leland Police searching for men after counterfeit money used

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is looking for two men who allegedly passed counterfeit money at local businesses.
According to a post on the Department’s Facebook page, the fake bills were used at multiple businesses at the West Gate shopping center - they then tried to do the same thing at Walgreens on Grandiflora Drive.
Only one of the men were spotted on surveillance cameras. The other is also a black man, roughly 6 feet tall with a noticeable growth on his left ear.
Leland Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 910-371-1100.
