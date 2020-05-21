‘Gone, but never forgotten’: Horry County police say goodbye to K-9 Ilsa

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
According to information from the HCPD, K-9 Ilsa experienced a medical emergency earlier this week. Despite medical care, the decision had to be made “to allow her to cross the rainbow bridge,” officials said.
Ilsa served with the HCPD for six years, working units ranging from street crimes and narcotics and vice, to the community outreach team, according to the HCPD.
“Losing a partner is never easy; losing a friend and companion is all the worse,” a social media post stated.
Ilsa’s handler, HCPD Cpl. Whitmire, said she loved to work and was ready to go any time of the day or night.
“Life isn’t the same right now, we have this huge hole at home and at work without our girl. Ilsa was more than my partner, she was a member of my family,” Whitmire said.
