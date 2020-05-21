30,000 gallons of wastewater discharged into Carolina Shores swamp, golf course pond

CAROLINA SHORES, N.C. (WECT) - Approximately 30,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled into a swamp and golf course pond in Carolina Shores, according to officials with Brunswick County Public Utilities.
A news release states that a utility contractor struck an 8-inch sewer main near Court 10, Northwest Drive around 1:25 p.m. Wednesday. County staff was alerted and completed repairs by 4:30 p.m.
Officials believe approximately 30,000 total gallons were discharged and reached both a tributary of Persimmon Swamp and a golf course pond located along the 7th Fairway of the Carolina Shores golf course.
