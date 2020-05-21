Former West Bladen football standout is headed to Auburn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - West Bladen High School graduate Brandon Council has come a long way since playing football for the Knights.
After a year at Jireh Prep in Charlotte, he was signed with Akron, quickly becoming an anchor on the offensive line.
Council is now ready for a new challenge—he has signed as a grad transfer to play at Auburn but is thankful for the lessons learned as a Zip.
“They definitely helped me mature as a person growing up and knowing what I want and what I want to do in life on and off the field,” said Council.
“It’s insane—it’s every kid’s dream and it’s nothing short of a miracle, but I stayed the course did my due diligence and I did what I had to do.”
Council recently graduated from Akron and his move to Auburn is only possible because he took care of business on and off the field.
“I just graduated this semester with a 3.5 GPA—all A’s and B’s,” said Council. “As a Knight, I never had A’s and B’s. Everybody knows there are no sports without academics; you’re a student first, then you’re an athlete.”
He has two years of eligibility to play at Auburn and has already set goals.
“So, I'm gonna go in their fight for starting job and play ball the way I know how to play,” Council said.
Council had offers from 17 schools including LSU, Missouri, Purdue, Houston, Baylor, and others.
