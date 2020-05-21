First Alert Forecast: heavy showers and storms Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thursday to you! A cutoff low has been spinning its tires in mud over Tennessee bringing unsettled weather to the Carolina the past few days... and Thursday will be no exception. The low will eventually take the northeast exit and an upper level ridge will build in to deliver warmer temperatures and a gradual drying trend.
- Thursday: numerous showers ans a few storms and a few downpours will add an additional 1-2 inches of rain on top of areas that have already picked up close to 4 inches. Stay alert and be cautious on roads and watch out for localized flooding.
- By the weekend: rain chances finally drop off, near 20-30%, which will lead to an isolated coverage of showers and storms. Temperatures will also warm back up to the seasonable 80s with mild overnight lows mainly in the upper 60s
- Memorial Day Monday: expect a relatively low 20% chance for a story, which will be dodged by many. Afternoon highs will be in the warmer upper 70s and lower 80s. Rip current risk will also improve the week but you’ll still want be cautious in the water.
