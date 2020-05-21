Bars and nightclub closures influence local economy

New Hanover County’s ABC Board agrees, as restaurants and bars that offer liquor by the drink contribute to $16 million a year in revenue to the ABC board. With so many businesses shut down in the midst of the pandemic, Zeke Partin of the New Hanover County ABC Board says its made a difference in their bottom line. Its too early to see the true impact of bars and nightclubs being unable to reopen, but the pandemic has taken its toll on their finances.