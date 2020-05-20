YWCA moving to virtual fundraiser to help support programs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear will hold a virtual fundraiser Thursday evening to help raise money for essential programs in southeastern North Carolina.
The WE STAND fundraiser will have to move on line due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you can participate on Facebook Live or YouTube beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night. Money raised from the fundraiser will benefit the YWCA programs for women and families in the Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover and Pender County communities.
WE STAND will show how the YWCA is changing during the pandemic, as well as feature testimony from folks in the community who have received services and music from Benny Hill.
