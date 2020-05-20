Wilmington police: Suspect charged in fatal shooting on Montgomery Avenue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has charged a man with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting Monday afternoon.
Andre Devaughn Huckabee, 43, was taken into custody in the 500 block of Meares Street around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the police department.
Huckabee is accused of fatally shooting Shawn Grady, 50, in the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue on Monday. When officers arrived at the scene around 1:15 p.m., Grady was found in critical condition and taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.
