WECT’s Sounds of Summer concert series canceled for 2020

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) – Due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19, WECT has canceled the 2020 Sounds of Summer concert series.
The eight-week series is typically held at Wrightsville Beach State Park from mid-June to early August and features local and regional musical acts free of charge.
Sounds of Summer has been a family-friendly community staple for over 20 years.
“Though we’re disappointed to cancel Sounds of Summer this year, our first concern is for the safety of our guests and musicians,” said Mark Mendenhall, Vice President and General Manager of WECT. “We will be offering the bands we had lined up for this year the first opportunity to join us for the 2021 season.”
