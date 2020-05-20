UNCW will still host the next CAA baseball tournament

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW was supposed to be hosting the CAA baseball championship tournament at Brooks Field this month, but the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out spring sports on collegiate campuses.
The Colonial Athletic Association announced this week that UNCW will retain hosting rights for the next season in 2021. As of now, the CAA Championship tournament is scheduled for May 26-30, 2021.
Elon, which was scheduled to host the tourney in 2021, will now move to 2022 hosting duties.
Brooks Field was a long-time host of this tournament, with eight straight seasons of being the host field from 2004 to 2011.
