Southeastern Community College reveals finalists for open president job

Dr. Michael V. Ayers is currently Vice President of Academic Affairs at Southeastern Community College in Whiteville, NC. He previously served as Dean of Math, Science, and Technologies at Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem, NC. Dr. Ayers earned a Doctorate of Management in Community College Policy and Administration from the University of Maryland University College in Adelphi, MD; a Master of Arts and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Appalachian State University in Boone, NC; and an Associate of Arts and Associate of Science from Surry Community College in Dobson, NC.