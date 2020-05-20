Southeastern Community College reveals finalists for open president job

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Southeastern Community College announced on Wednesday that its Presidential Search Committee has selected three finalists to be the next president of the college.
"I would personally like to thank the entire College community for your continued interest and support in the process to identify our next President. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank each member of the Presidential Search Committee for their exceptional work and effort," says Board Chair, Henry Edmund.
The three finalists (in alphabetical order) and their current positions are:
Dr. Michael V. Ayers is currently Vice President of Academic Affairs at Southeastern Community College in Whiteville, NC. He previously served as Dean of Math, Science, and Technologies at Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem, NC. Dr. Ayers earned a Doctorate of Management in Community College Policy and Administration from the University of Maryland University College in Adelphi, MD; a Master of Arts and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Appalachian State University in Boone, NC; and an Associate of Arts and Associate of Science from Surry Community College in Dobson, NC.
Dr. Christopher English is Vice President of Economic and Workforce Development/Continuing Education of Blue Ridge Community College in Flat Rock, NC. He previously served as Dean of Advanced Technology at Blue Ridge Community College in Flat Rock, NC. Dr. English earned a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership from Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, NC; a Master of Arts in Educational Administration from New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, NM; a Bachelor of Science in Automotive Technology Management from Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, PA; and an Associate of Applied Science in Industrial Technology from Greenville Technical College in Greenville, SC.
Dr. Brian Merritt is Vice President of Learning & Workforce Development of Central Carolina Community College in Sanford, NC. He previously served as the Vice President of Student Learning at Central Carolina Community College in Sanford, NC. Dr. Merritt earned a Doctorate of Philosophy in Higher Education Administration from Walden University in Minneapolis, MN; a Master of Arts in Higher Education Administration from Appalachian State University in Boone, NC; and a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Social Sciences Education from Appalachian State University in Boone, NC.
The three finalists will participate in an open forum broadcast on the college’s YouTube channel May 26-28. A link to the live stream will be posted on the website and on the college Facebook page. Each forum will also be aired on EDU-Cable the following days.
The schedule for each candidate follows:
Tuesday, May 26
Dr. Brian Merritt
- 3:00 p.m., Streaming live from YouTube
Wednesday, May 27
Dr. Christopher English
- 3:00 p.m., Streaming live from YouTube
Thursday, May 28
Dr. Michael V. Ayers
- 3:00 p.m., Streaming live from YouTube
All forums are open to faculty, administrators, staff, students, and the general public.
Kennon Briggs, ACCT Search Consultant, will facilitate all forums. There will be a brief introduction of each candidate, followed by a question and answer session. Feedback will be collected via an electronic survey and given to the Board of Trustees for review.
Following these sessions, formal interviews with each of the candidates will be conducted by the Board of Trustees.
The trustees will make a final decision and submit the finalist to the North Carolina State Board of Community Colleges for approval in June.
The college anticipates announcing the next president in July.
