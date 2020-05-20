South Brunswick names Justin Garza as Athletic Director

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Justin Garza will take over as Athletic Director at South Brunswick High School.
Garza’s transfer from South Brunswick Middle School, where he held the same position, was approved during Tuesday’s Brunswick County Schools Committee Meeting
Garza has spent his 11-year teaching career at South Brunswick Middle School. Along with coaching each of those 11 years, Garza also coached varsity volleyball at South Brunswick High School for three years.
"We are confident that he will lead our athletic department in a positive direction and will work closely with coaches, student/athletes, and parents." South Brunswick High School Principal Chip Hodges said in released statement. "The relationships he has built over the years at SBMS and SBHS will certainly have a positive impact on his future success as Athletic Director at SBHS."
Garza will take over for Chris Roehner who is retiring this school year.
