Record-breaking ship due at Port of Wilmington today

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The MV Hyundai Hope is set to make history in the city of Wilmington today as it docks at the state port. It will be the largest container ship to ever dock at the Port of Wilmington.
The Hyundai Hope has a carrying capacity of 14,000 TEUs, which stands for twenty-foot equivalent units. Basically those are the cargo containers you see along the port as you drive by it in Wilmington.
A community Facebook group called the “Cape Fear River Ship Watchers” has been keeping a close eye on the Hyundai Hopes voyage. The latest information has it docking in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon, but the times can vary. You can follow the general arrival information for the Hyundai Hope through this website link.
