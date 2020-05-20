‘Now he can rest’: Loved ones find peace after arrest in Wilmington murder case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Less than 48 hours after Shawn ‘Skidog’ Grady was shot to death on Montgomery Avenue, Wilmington police have announced an arrest in the case.
Andre Huckabee will be charged with first-degree murder, according to WPD. Huckabee was arrested on Meares Street around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
People who knew Grady say they can take comfort in hearing someone will be brought to justice, but also acknowledge that arresting someone for his murder won’t bring Grady back.
He was a pillar in the community, known for donating shoes to school kids, hosting stop the violence rallies, and bringing the area together. His long-time girlfriend, Danielle Williams, says she’s still in shock.
“He was humble, would give anybody anything, give you the shirt off his back. I just miss him, He was my heart. I have my times where I break down and cry, but it just hasn’t hit me yet. I’m waiting for him to just walk through the door,” said Williams.
As Wilmington sees a drastic increase in gun violence, city leaders and police have been working on plans to curb violent crime.
Williams agrees something absolutely has to be done. As a mother herself, she’s concerned about raising her two young kids in a world where people are gunned down in broad daylight.
“We need something. It’s too much killing, and killing of our black men. Our black men, we just gotta hold on to them longer. I’m raising a black man myself, I don’t wanna see anything happen to my son. Nothing. And I’m trying to raise him the best that I can," Williams said.
She also says just because Grady is gone doesn’t mean the causes he was so passionate about will come to a close. Williams says the back to school sneaker drive will live on in his honor as well as the stop the violence rallies.
Plans for a vigil or memorial service have not yet been announced.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.