New Hanover County to continue expanded COVID-19 testing

“The county has the resources and expertise to continue this valuable service, which is especially important as businesses reopen and activity increases. So our team is moving the site and scaling it down to make it even more efficient and accommodate the current demand. And not only are we testing people with symptoms, but our Public Health team is also offering testing to anyone who is determined to be a close contact of a positive case. This expands our visibility even more, and helps identify and contain new cases of COVID-19 quicker than before," she said.