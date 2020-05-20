Interactive COVID-19 dashboard launched by NCDHHS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - To keep up with the ever-changing COVID-19 statistics, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has launched an easy-to-follow interactive dashboard.
The dashboard is updated daily and provides an overview of the metrics the state is following to make informed decisions about COVID-19 restrictions.
Metrics include charts for daily cases, tests and people currently hospitalized as well as an enhanced map that shows cases and deaths by county.
Users can access other data like testing, hospitalizations, contact tracing, PPE, congregate living settings, reports and more.
The weekly reports section currently includes presumed recoveries and risk factors for severe illness for North Carolinians.
Additional features mean users can search death counts by county or Zip code and can view cases by date reported. Rollover functions allow users to see daily numbers.
